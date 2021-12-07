Increased police patrols in Derby after woman chased by man
More police will be visible in an area of Derby after women have reported being chased and sexually assaulted in recent weeks.
Derbyshire Police said a woman was walking along Drewry Lane at about 00:50 GMT when she was chased by a man in the early hours of Monday.
She managed to make it home before the man could catch her and was not physically hurt, the force added.
It comes after two women were sexually assaulted in November.
Police said they were linking the three "concerning" reports, which are being taken "very seriously".
Officers will now increase their patrols in the Stockbrook area of the city.
The man who chased the woman has been described by police as tall, about 30 years old and wearing all black clothing.
'High visibility patrols'
Describing the other attacks, police said on 17 November, a 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted between 20:00 and 21:00 GMT in Stockbrook Street, near to St Luke's Church.
Then, on 21 November at 03:10 GMT, a 23-year-old woman was attacked by a man near the junction of Ward Street and Drewry Lane.
The force said the attacker, described as white, of skinny build and wearing a coat or hoodie with the hood up, then ran off along Drewry Lane towards the city centre.
Det Insp Pete Hundal said: "These three incidents are understandably concerning and the force is taking the reports very seriously.
"Residents in Stockbrook Street and the surrounding roads will continue to see high visibility patrols."
He said officers would be conducting house-to-house inquiries and asked for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the relevant days to come forward.
