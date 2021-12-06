Bomb squad called after 'suspicious items' found in Chesterfield
- Published
Several houses have been evacuated and the bomb squad called after "suspicious items" were found during a police raid.
Police said they made the discovery while executing a warrant in Shakespeare Street in Holmewood, Derbyshire, at about 09:25 GMT on Monday.
Nearby roads have also been closed, with residents asked to stay away from the area.
A man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Derbyshire Police said a cordon remained in place, adding the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on site.
The same force evacuated residents from more than 50 homes in Derby on Sunday after suspicious items were found.
But a spokeswoman said there was nothing to suggest the incidents are linked.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.