Cordon lifted around homes evacuated over 'suspicious items'
- Published
Residents from 50 homes in a Derby street spent the night in temporary accommodation after suspicious items were found at a nearby property.
People living in King Alfred Street were evacuated after the discovery at 11:30 GMT on Sunday.
Derbyshire Police arrested a man on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive substance, but said the arrest was not terror related.
The cordon was lifted on Monday and residents were told they could go home.
The force said their investigations into the suspicious items continued.
Officers called in the bomb squad after finding the items while carrying out a warrant in King Alfred Street.
Residents from Monk Street and Wolfa Street were also told to leave.
They were initially taken to the Bramblebrook Community Centre in Stockbrook Street, but were eventually given rooms to stay for the night.
Ch Supt Tracy Lewis said: "At the forefront of our minds is the safety of all those in the area as well as staff at the scene, and I know they are working hard to allow people back as quickly as it is safe to do so.
"I am also aware that people will be concerned due to the evacuation and I would like to reassure them that there is no indication at this time that this is a terror related incident."
She asked anyone with information that could help their investigation to get in touch.
