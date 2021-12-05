BBC News

Derby houses evacuated as suspicious items found

Residents have been told they will be kept updated on when they can return

More than 50 houses have been evacuated in Derby after a number of suspicious items were found.

Officers carrying out a warrant in King Alfred Street, Normanton, at about 11:30 GMT made the discovery and contacted the military.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is on site and residents have been moved out of properties in King Alfred Street, Monk Street and Wolfa Street.

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Police have asked people to stay away from the area and those forced to leave will be contacted when it is safe to return.

