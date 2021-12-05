Derby murder inquiry starts after injured woman dies
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally injured in a house in Derby.
Officers were called to an address on Moss Street at 02:30 GMT on Saturday and police remain in the area.
The woman, aged 33, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre but died later the same day.
Three men and a woman have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody, Derbyshire police said.
