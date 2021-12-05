Three Buxton sex attacks in three weeks linked by police
- Published
Three sexual assaults in the same Derbyshire town have prompted an appeal from police.
Two women and a teenage girl have been attacked in Buxton in separate assaults over the past three weeks.
The first was in Pavilion Gardens on 18 November, the next two days later in Byron Street and most recent on Harpur Hill Road on Friday.
Police have asked those in the area at the time, or who might have seen a man acting suspiciously, to get in touch.
Dark clothing
Officers said the latest attack took place close to the junction of the A515 and Harpur Hill Road at about 23:30 GMT on 3 December.
The woman, in her 30s, was grabbed from behind by a man wearing dark clothing, but was able to free herself from his grip and run home.
The first assault took place in Pavilion Gardens at about 22:00 on 18 November and the second occurred on 20 November at about midnight.
Det Sgt Nicola Bateman said they were linking the three attacks.
"It may be that you know a man who has been acting differently in recent weeks, or you may have seen someone in the area at the time of any of the incidents who may be of interest to the team," she said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.