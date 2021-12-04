Derby woman aims to run length of New Zealand in 21 days
A woman aims to break a world record by running the length of New Zealand, about 1,300 miles (2100km), in 21 days.
Emma Timmis, who grew up in Oakwood, Derby, and has been living in New Zealand for six years, hopes to complete the challenge by covering about 100km (62 miles) per day.
The challenge starts on 18 December from Cape Reinga on the north island and will finish in Bluff.
Miss Timmis is fundraising for mental health charities for young people.
The 37-year-old said she was "feeling really good" about the challenge.
She will be fundraising for Young Minds UK and Youthline, in New Zealand, and aims to raise $21,000, which is roughly £10,500, for them both.
The current Guinness World Record for the fastest crossing of New Zealand on foot was completed by Menna Evans in 35 days and 27 minutes in 2020.
Miss Timmis, who lives in North Canterbury, will complete the challenge accompanied by three people and a campervan.
Her team will take it in turns to drive the van, cycle next to her and complete admin tasks.
She will be sleeping in the campervan but two of her team members will need to find accommodation nearby or camp.
To prepare for the run, Miss Timmis said she had been doing strength and conditioning training and also training her gut "as eating and running is not normal".
"Every 10km I will walk for a while and eat some food," she said.
Miss Timmis, who has been running since she was 12, originally planned to take part in the challenge four years ago but suffered a leg injury six months into training.
This stopped her running for a few years and left her with depression and anxiety.
"I was a rock-climbing instructor. I had to change my career and I really struggled with my mental health," she said.
"I had a support network around me. I can't imagine how hard it must be for young people not to have understanding like I did."
She added this was the reason for choosing to support mental health charities.
