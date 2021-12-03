Power restored to Derbyshire High Peak homes days after storm
- Published
Power has been restored to all Derbyshire households, which were cut off during Storm Arwen, an energy company confirmed.
More than 150 homes in High Peak were left without power when electricity lines were brought down on Saturday.
Robert Largan, the Conservative MP for High Peak, said taking several days to reconnect people was "not good enough".
Electricity North West said teams had been working hard to restore power and had been dealing with complex faults.
"Storm Arwen has been the worst storm of my lifetime in terms of power cuts across the National Grid," Mr Largan said.
"But it's not good enough that it took so long to get some people reconnected."
However he said he was "hugely grateful to the engineers who have worked round the clock in the cold" to restore supplies.
He also praised other agencies including the emergency services and the mountain rescue team for helping affected residents.
Electricity North West said in total more than 118,700 properties were affected in the North West area since Friday, of which 1,700 still had no power, predominantly in Cumbria.
Paul Bircham, the company's regulation and communications director, said: "Our teams have been working before first light and into the night every day since Storm Arwen hit our region.
"We have deployed generators to complex faults that cannot be immediately fixed to ensure customers are back on supply as quickly as possible.
"Some of the faults we are dealing with are problematic, and some customers may see their electricity supply turning off and on as we work towards permanent restoration."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.