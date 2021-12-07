Derbyshire hosts national tug of war championships
- Published
The English indoor tug of war championships have taken place after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
About 100 competitors from teams across the country took part in various weight categories at Bakewell Agricultural Centre at Bakewell Showground, in Derbyshire.
The competition had been moved from its usual venue of Birmingham.
Organisers said it was great to see people enjoying the tough competition.
Teams from Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Cheshire and Northamptonshire took part in the event organised by the English Tug of War Association (TOWA),on Saturday.
Each team consisted of eight pullers who were not allowed to exceed the weight limit of the nominated weight class.
Weights range from a combined team weight of 560kg, up to 720kg and there was also a "catchweight" competition, with no limit.
Bosley from Cheshire won the lighter weight categories of 560kg and 600kg, Raunds from Northamptonshire won the 680kg competition, and local team Uppertown won three gold medals in the 640kg, 720kg and catchweight divisions.
The mixed 580kg weight category was also won by Bosley.
The winning teams will compete at the world championships, which are due to take place in the Netherlands in March 2022.
Alan Knott, from TOWA, said: "We had some great competition, and despite all of the uncertainty at the start of the year, it was great to see a lot of new pullers taking part with our existing clubs."
The sport was formerly a part of the Olympic programme between 1900 and 1920 and Great Britain are still the reigning tug of war champions from the 1920 games.
England is due to host the 2025 European Outdoor Tug of War Championships in Nottingham.
