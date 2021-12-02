Alfreton: Large solar farm plan set to be turned down
Plans for a large solar farm in Derbyshire look set to be rejected after hundreds of letters of objections were sent to the council.
Kronos Solar has applied to build the 260-acre facility on several fields north-west of Alfreton.
The firm said it would have the capability to power 11,500 homes.
However a report prepared by Amber Valley Borough Council recommends the scheme is rejected due to the impact it would have on the countryside.
Nearly 700 letters have been submitted opposing the application and Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis has also expressed concerns.
Four letters in support of the scheme were received by the borough council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Now officers have said the scheme should be refused by planners next week, saying its "magnitude" would have a "significant" impact on the look of the area.
"The attractive unspoilt, green qualities of the site would be replaced with regimented rows of uniform solar panels mounted on metal frames," the report said.
"This over-utilitarian form of the development would erode the rural and pastoral character of these fields and diminish their contribution to the key landscape characteristics."
James Owen, head of UK business development for Kronos Solar, said the 260-acre site was one of four currently under development by the firm around the UK.
"The benefits of delivering renewable energy are substantial and far reaching, both for current and future generations," he said.
Amber Valley Borough Council is due to make a final decision on the application on Monday.
