Derbyshire properties remain without power days after storm
- Published
More than 150 properties in part of Derbyshire are still without power several days after Storm Arwen brought down electricity lines.
Electricity North West said supply issues in villages near Buxton were first reported early on Saturday.
Robert Largan, the Conservative MP for High Peak, said it was vital power was restored "urgently".
The electricity firm estimated 90 households would have their electricity back on by this afternoon.
Electricity North West, which supplies power to northern parts of Derbyshire, has apologised for the length of the outage.
It said more than 800 separate incidents across its network were reported in connection with Storm Arwen.
This included 90 in Tunstead, 54 in Chapel-en-le-Frith and 11 in Peak Forest.
Mr Largan said: "The storm has been an extremely bad one.
"The engineers that have been working to get power back to the communities have been having to do so in incredibly difficult circumstances.
"But people have been left without power for four nights and that is not good enough so more is needed to be done to get power back to those people urgently."
'Devastating' storm
Stephanie Trubshaw, from Electricity North West, said: "We understand this is a difficult time for residents across the region who have been impacted and we're doing all we can to try and repair the network as quickly as possible.
"We're mobilising hundreds of engineers from across the country each day to help us combat the devastating effect of the storm."
Some customers who are without electricity are able to view estimations of when the power will be restored.
Those in Tunstead have been told to expect electricity by 16:00 GMT however no estimates are available for Chapel-en-le-Frith and Peak Forest.
