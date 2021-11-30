Magical Mackworth Christmas display goes up
A family has created a "magical" Christmas lights display to draw in crowds and raise money for charity.
Every year Martyn and June Bosworth go all out decking their Derby home with festive decorations which fill three sheds.
Visitors who come to see the display in Mackworth are asked to give a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support, the couple said.
Mr Bosworth, 59, said: "My lads think I'm mad as a bunch of frogs.
"It's one of those things that when you start it's a bit of a chore, but once you see the kids coming to see it you enjoy it.
"People just love it. The road gets jammed up.
"We went to Florida in 2010 for Christmas and people were asking why we'd not put the lights up."
He said it has been going on for about 15 years, but every year it has got a little larger.
This time it took seven helpers two days to set up.
On the electricity cost, he added: "We tend to turn the smart meter around and not look at it."
The lights are proving a hit already with many fans.
'We're lucky to have this'
Nichola Louise said: "They work really hard to get the lights up and the show they put on is amazing."
Gaurav Pandey described them as "magical". He added: "It's an annual event which we all look forward to.
"We are really lucky to have this display in Mackworth."
Visitors can see the display, which is being added to over the coming days, on Muswell Road.
