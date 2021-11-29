Ashbourne: Warnings over return of pub's black head sign
- Published
A sculpture of a black man's head would cause "very serious public disorder" if put back on display at a Derbyshire pub, a council meeting has been told.
The sign in Ashbourne was taken down in June 2020 after a row which saw a 85,000-name petition call for it to go.
Derbyshire Dales District Council heard claims it was likely to be destroyed if it returned it to the pub.
The authority agreed the town council should own it on condition it was displayed in a glass cabinet.
The head, part of a Grade II* listed pub gantry sign over St John's Street in the town, had been at the centre of a sometimes acrimonious debate over racism and history.
It was unofficially removed by residents to protect it from damage.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a district council meeting last week heard Jacqueline Allison, the only non-white authority member, say: "I personally find this very upsetting.
"I think there are people on the other side of the room [the Conservative Group] who think I am being 'woke' or 'over-sensitive' but it does make me feel uncomfortable and I don't think anybody should have to feel like that."
Another councillor, David Chapman, said it would be easy for a farming vehicle to be used to remove the head if it went back.
"One of those driving along Ashbourne, along the street, would destroy the Black's head within five seconds and be miles away before anyone realised.
"It is an absolute guarantee that if the Black's Head was to go back on the gantry in Ashbourne it would be destroyed within weeks," he said.
The authority's leader, Garry Purdy, the authority's leader, said he had repeatedly stressed and said "very forcibly" that the head sculpture must not go back up on its sign.
"From my own previous police career you will end up with a very serious public disorder on the streets of Ashbourne if that happened.
"They do that at their own risk, it would cause great upset."
The councillors agreed the head should go in a glass display case - currently proposed to be a museum area in Ashbourne Town Hall - alongside "appropriate literature" explaining its history.
But its fate is ultimately up to the town council, the meeting heard.
The town council has been approached for comment.