Killamarsh: Quadruple murder suspect charged with rape of girl
A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has been further charged with raping a girl.
Damien Bendall, 31, has been charged with the rape and murder of 11-year-old Lacey Bennett.
She was found dead along with her mother Terri Harris, 35, brother John Paul, 13, and her friend Connie Gent, 11, in Killamarsh on 19 September.
Mr Bendall, who is charged with four counts of murder, was due in court on Friday for a plea hearing.
He had been scheduled to appear at Nottingham Crown Court but the case was adjourned to 4 January at Derby Crown Court.
An inquest at Chesterfield Coroner's Court previously heard the four died as a result of a "violent acts".
The coroner was also told a relative of Mr Bendall had phoned police to say the defendant had suffered a self-inflicted stab wound.
In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised a further charge for Damien Bendall "after reviewing a file of evidence from Derbyshire Police".
A spokesperson said: "He has now been charged with rape of a girl under 13.
"Mr Bendall was previously charged with four counts of murder in relation to an incident in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.
"All are reminded that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."
