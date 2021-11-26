Gracie Spinks: Officers face misconduct probe after woman's death
Two police officers have been served with misconduct notices over their handling of a stalking complaint made by a woman who was stabbed to death.
Gracie Spinks, 23, was found fatally injured in a field in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, in June.
It is believed she was killed by Michael Sellars, 35, who she had told police in February was stalking her.
Three other officers are being investigated over a bag of weapons found near the field a month before.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) opened its investigation shortly after Ms Spinks's death on 18 June.
It said: "Our investigation is considering whether the force carried out all its safeguarding obligations to Ms Spinks and whether its investigation into the stalking matter was carried out in accordance with relevant police guidelines and policies.
"We are also looking into the actions and decision making of police following the discovery of a bag, containing a hammer, an axe and some knives, in May this year.
"The bag had been found close to where Ms Spinks died several weeks later, and its discovery was reported to the force.
"Based on the evidence we have assessed to date we have served a gross misconduct notice on a police sergeant and misconduct notices on two constables in relation to what steps were taken after the bag was found and reported on May 6 and collected by police.
"We have also served misconduct notices on a separate police sergeant and constable concerning how the investigation into the stalking and harassment allegation was handled."
