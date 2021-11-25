Four children hit by motorbike outside Derbyshire school
Four children were injured when they were hit by a motorcycle outside a secondary school.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to a report of a crash on Heanor Road in Heanor at 15:00 GMT on Thursday.
Heanor Gate Spencer Academy said it happened whilst its students were crossing the road.
Two of the children have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be serious, police said.
A school spokesperson said: "Shortly after the end of our school day, four of our students were injured whilst crossing the road at the traffic lights.
"Our senior staff and first aiders were on-hand within minutes and the emergency services were brilliant.
"All students involved are stable and safe."
Derbyshire Police said two youths who were riding the motorcycle ran off towards Shipley Park.
No-one has been arrested in connection with the crash.
The force has made an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.
