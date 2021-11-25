BBC News

Derbyshire crews tackle large vegetation fire in Ashbourne

Image source, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
A fire crew said the blaze at Airfield Industrial Estate was "swiftly brought under control"

Fire crews have been dealing with a large fire involving compostable vegetation in Derbyshire.

The fire and rescue service said it was called to Airfield Industrial Estate in Ashbourne at about 08:00 GMT.

Six fire appliances were sent to the scene including an aerial ladder platform and a control unit.

Firefighters in Ashbourne posted on social media earlier to say the fire was "swiftly brought under control" and is now being being damped down.

