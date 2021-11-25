Derbyshire crews tackle large vegetation fire in Ashbourne
Fire crews have been dealing with a large fire involving compostable vegetation in Derbyshire.
The fire and rescue service said it was called to Airfield Industrial Estate in Ashbourne at about 08:00 GMT.
Six fire appliances were sent to the scene including an aerial ladder platform and a control unit.
Firefighters in Ashbourne posted on social media earlier to say the fire was "swiftly brought under control" and is now being being damped down.
