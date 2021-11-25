BBC News

Somercotes: Police incident partially shuts village road

A number of officers will remain in the area while an investigation is carried out, say police

A road has been partially blocked after police were called to reports of a disturbance.

Derbyshire Police said officers arrived in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Derbyshire, after being alerted at about 01:40 GMT on Thursday.

A man, who lives nearby, said ambulances and paramedics were also at the scene.

Police said no further information was available, adding a number of officers remain in the area.

