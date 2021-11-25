Somercotes: Police incident partially shuts village road
A road has been partially blocked after police were called to reports of a disturbance.
Derbyshire Police said officers arrived in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Derbyshire, after being alerted at about 01:40 GMT on Thursday.
A man, who lives nearby, said ambulances and paramedics were also at the scene.
Police said no further information was available, adding a number of officers remain in the area.
