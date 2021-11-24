Derby couple marry in hospital ceremony after cancer diagnosis
Hospital staff organised a wedding in only three days after the groom was told he had incurable cancer.
Keith Turner, 86, and Rita Trickett, 83, decided to tie the knot after 40 years following his diagnosis at the Royal Derby Hospital.
Staff on his ward organised a cake, flowers and buffet to mark the couple's special day.
Nurse Amanda Broad, who acted as a witness, said she felt "extremely privileged" to be involved.
Mr Turner, from Mackworth, Derby, was admitted last week before being told his mesothelioma was terminal.
He then decided to pop the question to Ms Trickett, who he has been with since they met while working for the Red Cross in 1969.
Ward staff spent three days organising the ceremony, which was held in a side-room on Monday.
Mr Turner said: "Rita was one of the executive officers at the time [at the Red Cross] and was my wife's best friend.
"When my wife passed away from cancer, Rita was there to look after me and we've been together ever since.
"However, the thought of getting married never was on our mind. I didn't care too much about labels and we're both quite independent people.
"It was only when I became more ill that I thought it was time to ask her to marry me, and she said yes."
Ms Trickett, who had also been receiving treatment at the hospital following a stroke, said her husband had asked for his treatment to be ended following the ceremony.
"It's what he wants and I agree with him, he's had enough and is tired," she said.
Ward sister, Amanda Broad, said the impromptu nuptials had been a team effort.
"Our ACP [advanced clinical practitioner] Louisa made a wedding cake and the team provided a bouquet of flowers for the bride," she said.
"A pinhole flower was also made for the groom too as well as a buffet and decorations all provided by our staff.
"I was extremely privileged to be asked to be a witness and although it was my day off I was so happy to be there on their special day."
The ceremony was attended by Ms Trickett's granddaughter Emma Burd.
She said: "It's been stressful, however the ward staff have been amazing.
"Amanda is a star, both medically and personally. We're eternally grateful."
