Long Eaton: Halloween spiking may have involved needle
- Published
Police are investigating a report of a spiking incident in Derbyshire.
Officers said the female victim suspected she was targeted in Long Eaton on 31 October either through drink contamination or with a needle.
Derbyshire Police said four other recent investigations into reports of spikings in the county had closed with no evidence found.
It follows a nationwide spate of reported spikings, which involved needles, over the past few weeks.
A number of people have come forward to say they blacked out after feeling a pin prick during nights out in locations including Nottingham, Birmingham and Oxford.
'Make contact'
Derbyshire Police were asked about local incidents by the Local Democracy Reporting Service after Chief Constable Rachel Swann told a meeting there had been at least two local cases involving needles.
A force spokesperson said: "The force is currently investigating one alleged spiking incident which occurred in Long Eaton on Sunday 31 October.
"There have been no arrests in relation to the incident and inquiries are ongoing.
"The force has received four other reports since the end of September. However, the inquiries have been closed after officers were unable to find evidence to corroborate the reports.
"If you believe that you, or anyone you know, have been the victim of a spiking incident contact your local police force as soon as possible.
"All reports are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated."
