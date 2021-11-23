Derby crash: Man charged over death of teenage girl
A man is due to appear in court in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl after a suspected hit-and-run.
Keely Birks died in hospital after the collision on Harvey Road, in Allenton, Derby, at about 20:00 GMT on Saturday.
Peter Petrie has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
The 27-year-old, of no fixed abode, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
