Derby crash: Speed bump petition after fatal 'hit-and-run'
- Published
A petition has been set up calling for speed bumps on a road where a 17-year-old girl was killed in a suspected hit-and-run.
Keely Birks died a short time after the crash on Harvey Road, in Allenton, Derby, at about 20:00 GMT on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police said a Vauxhall Astra believed to have been involved in the collision had been recovered.
The petition, which was launched after the fatal crash, has gathered more than 700 signatures.
Dozens of flowers, balloons and messages have been left around a tree near the scene.
The crash caused the road to be closed for about 12 hours.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk