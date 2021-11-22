Barlborough: Police release CCTV after motorcycle thefts
- Published
Police have released CCTV footage of three "distinctive" motorcycles being stolen from a garage in Derbyshire.
Three people sneaked up to the property in Glebe View, Barlborough, and wheeled away the bikes.
The theft happened between 01:00 and 01:50 BST on 2 September.
Derbyshire Police have appealed for anyone who recognises the vehicles to get in touch. One bike was faulty and would have been difficult to ride, the force said.
