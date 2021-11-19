Witness appeal after man, 83, killed in Alfreton crash
An 83-year-old man has died after being hit by a car.
Police said the crash happened on the northbound slip road of the A38 at Watchorn Island, near Alfreton in Derbyshire, at about 09:00 GMT.
The man, from Alfreton, died at the scene and Derbyshire Police said their thoughts were with his family.
The force has appealed for witnesses, in particular any drivers that have dashcam footage of the crash or the moments leading up to it.
