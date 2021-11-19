Knife Angel: Weapon amnesty success in Chesterfield
Police said more than 100 weapons were handed in when the "Knife Angel" visited a Derbyshire town.
The 27ft (8m) artwork, which is made of confiscated, blunted blades, went on display in Chesterfield town centre in October.
During its stay officers held a knife amnesty.
Derbyshire Police said it had "the desired effect" and as a result more than 100 knives and blades were handed over to them.
Ch Supt Hayley Barnett added: "I am really pleased that these knives are in our hands as every one of them, in the wrong hands, is a potential risk to life.
"Thankfully the knives surrendered show that people have been willing to make better choices."
