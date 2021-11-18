Three men arrested over Derbyshire delivery van thefts
- Published
Three men have been arrested following a spate of delivery van thefts.
Police said drivers had been threatened and vans with keys in the ignition had been taken in 13 offences across Derbyshire since September.
On Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle in Teversal, Nottinghamshire, and detained three men from Derby aged 45, 25 and 19 in connection with a number of van thefts in the city.
All three have since been released on bail, Derbyshire Police said.
A van was stolen in Boulton Lane, Alvaston, at about 12:40 GMT on Monday and a second was taken in Peterborough Street, in Chaddesden, at 17:15 GMT.
Police said both vans were recovered shortly after.
Drivers have also been targeted in Chapel-en-le-Frith and Shirebrook, and a further nine offences have been reported in the Chaddesden area - with four taking place in November, the force added.
Det Sgt Dan Goodman said: "Criminals have seen an opportunity as a result of the change in shopping habits and we have seen a series of incidents where couriers have had vans stolen."
"Officers are working on the investigation and liaising with courier firms to help prevent further incidents.
"Courier drivers are urged to be vigilant and ensure their vehicles are secure when they are away from them making deliveries and to report suspicious behaviour to the police."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.