Surge in cooking oil theft across Derbyshire
- Published
The theft of cooking oil from businesses in Derbyshire in on the rise, police have warned.
Officers said 15 premises had been targeted, and in some cases firms were conned into handing over the oil.
It comes amid an increase in edible oil prices, prompted by poor global harvests and rising demand.
Police said both new and used oil were being stolen, and advised companies to take additional care at all times of the day.
Global vegetable oil prices hit a record high after rising by almost 10% in October, according to United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.
Since the end of September, police said they had received 15 reports of theft of oil in the county.
In one tweet, officers said: "The trend for stealing cooking oil continues. It's valued at about 50p a litre so thieves are making a living stealing it."
A spokesman said: "Generally the offences have taken place during the daytime and the oil has been taken from outside premises such as pubs and restaurants where they have been left ready for collection by genuine companies.
"We have also seen a few reports of offenders going to the premises and claiming to work for a genuine oil collection company."
Thefts have taken place in Calver, the Ashbourne area, Matlock, Bakewell, Bamford, Findern and Swadlincote.
On 28 October officers arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man, both from London, in connection with a theft from a pub in Calver.
They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
On 15 November officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on the M1 southbound at Trowell services.
Two men, aged 34 and 28, from the London area were arrested in connection with the theft of cooking oil in Betwys Coed, and the investigation has been passed over to North Wales Police.
The same day Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said a van connected with oil thefts in Derbyshire had been stopped on the M6, and the occupant arrested.
Businesses have been told to make sure that new and used cooking oil is stored securely, and to report any suspicious activity to police.