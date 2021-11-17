Outcry as Derbyshire care homes threatened with closure again
Renewed plans to potentially close seven council-run care homes have been criticised.
Derbyshire County Council says the homes are in a poor state of repair and need £30m spending on them.
It cancelled its closure plans last year after mass public opposition and pledged not to shut a home without a ready replacement.
A Conservative councillor says he intends to rebel against the plans of the Tory-run authority.
Labour opposition councillors said the plans posed "further upset and uncertainty" for vulnerable residents and their families.
The affected homes are: Ladycross House, Sandiacre; Beechcroft, West Hallam; East Clune, Clowne; Holmlea, Tibshelf; The Spinney, Brimington; Goyt Valley House, New Mills and Gernon Manor, Bakewell.
The council has said it will launch a consultation on 22 November into the future of the homes. The three proposed options are:
- Close the homes for up to 40 weeks and spend £27m on repairs
- Close the homes and move residents to other "local, suitable alternative provision"
- Close the homes and move residents to "any available suitable alternative provision"
Option two is the "likely most viable option", the council has said.
Conservative Nigel Gourlay, who represents Chapel and Hope Valley, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was "leaning towards" breaking party lines and standing against the potential closures.
He said this was "the only way I will be able to look my neighbours in the face".
"I believe Derbyshire Conservatives made a commitment not to close Goyt Valley House without alternative provision in place," he said.
"Without such assurances, I will oppose the closure."
Joan Dixon, leader of the council's opposition Labour group, said: "The consultation in 2020 caused a lot of upset and distress for the residents in these homes, their relatives and their staff.
"It was quite clear that these are facilities in the heart of their communities and they are valued by local residents."
The council said even if the repairs were carried out, the homes did not have the space, facilities or capability to be adapted.
They added that there was a declining need for care homes, with more people preferring to stay in their own homes, with support.
The consultation is due to be discussed by cabinet on 7 April.
