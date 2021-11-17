Two Derbyshire Police officers injured in crash with lorry
- Published
Two police officers have been injured in a crash with a lorry in Derby.
Derbyshire Constabulary said they were in a force car on the A38 northbound, between Mickleover and Kingsway, just before 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The unmarked car ended up on its side, and the officers had to be freed before being taken to hospital.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He remains in custody.
Derbyshire Police said the officers' injuries were minor.
The A38 was closed while emergency services were at the scene.
National Highways said the road reopened at about 04:00 GMT on Wednesday but the northbound carriageway was closed again earlier for a police investigation.
