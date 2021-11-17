Peak District photographer chuffed with 'man on the Moon' shot
A photographer has captured an image of a Peak District walker framed by the Moon.
Stuart Coltman, 27, was packing up after taking photos of motorbikes in the area when he saw the moment.
He managed to quickly get his camera back out and said he was "chuffed" with the result.
He posted it on Facebook to thank the unknown person, thought to be another photographer, for being "in the right place at the right time".
Mr Coltman - a roadside motorcycle photographer from Matlock - had been taking pictures of bikers behind Mam Tor on Saturday.
"The shot was not expected, not planned at all, I was actually putting my camera away," he said.
"I looked up and noticed the Moon popping up over the hill, then the guy in front of the Moon - never got my camera back out so fast."
'Stunning'
Mr Coltman, who also goes by the name Two Wheeled Photographer, said he believed the man was another photographer, as his tripod is just visible behind him.
The picture has received praise on social media, with one commenter calling it "stunning".
"I saw the image in my head and just had to capture it," he said.
"Not very often you can just stumble across a natural shot like that."
