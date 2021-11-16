Indietracks festival bids farewell after Covid cancellations
Organisers of a music festival held annually at a heritage railway centre in Derbyshire say it will not return.
Indietracks was first held at Midland Railway - Butterley in 2007 but has been cancelled for the past two years due to Covid restrictions.
In a statement, organisers said ongoing ramifications of the pandemic had made the event unsustainable.
They thanked the attraction for supporting the festival and allowing it to take place over the past decade.
'Wonderful memories'
Acts to appear at the event include Saint Etienne, Gruff Rhys, White Town, British Sea Power, Go! Team and The Wedding Present.
The statement said: "We're very sad to say that we're bringing the Indietracks festival to a close.
"We've had over a decade of wonderful memories, and so it's heartbreaking to let you know that 2019's festival was our final event.
"The festival has successfully raised funds for the Midland Railway Trust each year.
"However, despite significant effort from all concerned the event has sadly proved unsustainable, principally due to the ongoing ramifications of the pandemic."
