Simon Webbe no show at Derby Christmas lights switch on
People in Derby were left feeling blue when singer Simon Webbe missed the city's Christmas lights switch on.
Derby City Council said the former boy-band heartthrob was unable to attend Saturday's festive jamboree because of car problems.
Webbe, who found fame in the 2000s with Blue, said he was "well gutted" when he had a flat tyre on his way to the city.
Some people took to social media to share their feelings - and jokes - about the missing celebrity.
Resident Harvey Banks wrote: "Did he say sorry? Or did that seem to be the hardest word?"
Mr Webbe posted about missing the show on his Instagram story.
He said: "On the motorway and boom."
The camera then pans to a flat tyre.
He added: "I hope I will be there in time. Pray for me guys, I really don't want to miss this show."
Later he said it was fixed but he was now unlikely to make it on time.
He said: "I'm well gutted, well gutted."
The council issued an apology during the evening.
It said: "We're really sorry but the fantastic Simon Webbe is unable to join us due to a car problem.
"We'd like to thank everyone for coming along and stick around for fabulous fireworks and the lights switch on."
