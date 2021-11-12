Chestnut Fair cancelled due to Long Eaton development
An entertainment company that runs a popular fair has cancelled the event over a lack of space.
Chestnut Fair - cancelled last year due to the pandemic - was due to take place in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, later this month.
But operator Mellors Group said there is no longer enough space to take its rides to the site following recent development.
It said is was working with the council to find a new location for next year.
Chestnut Fair was due to be held in the town centre between 18 and 20 November.
James Mellors Senior, managing director of Mellors Group, said cancelling the event was "a very difficult decision".
"We apologise to everyone who was looking forward to this event and it's so disappointing for us to let people down," he said.
"We do need to make sure that the event is the best it can be, and, for this, we need a site of an appropriate size.
"We're hopeful we can find one and are looking forward to seeing you next year," he added.
The fair celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019 but hasn't been held since.
Councillor Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: "It is a great shame that the Chestnut Fair has sadly been cancelled for a second year as it is a firm favourite on the events calendar.
"We will endeavour to work with the Mellors Group to bring the popular event back to Long Eaton in 2022."
