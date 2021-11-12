Referee James Adcock hails warm response to 'coming out' interview
A referee who spoke about his experience of being an openly gay man in football says he is pleased with the positive response to his comments.
James Adcock, who has officiated in matches from amateur level to the Premier League, shared his story with the BBC LGBT Sport Podcast last month.
The interview was timed to coincide with National Coming Out Day.
The 37-year-old, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, said he hoped his story would help others
Mr Adcock said colleagues within football had always been supportive of his sexuality but the coverage had prompted even more goodwill.
"It was a bit surreal to be quite honest with you," he said.
"I was inundated with text messages and messages on social media - first of all from family and friends but also total strangers on Instagram and Facebook.
"They were really positive messages of 'well done' and 'congratulations', and saying I was an inspiration to the LGBT communities."
'Stigma remains'
Since the interview, Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has come out as gay, which Mr Adcock said was "pleasing to see".
However, he said although attitudes were shifting, there was still work to be done.
"There is still a stigma about people being homosexual in sport," he said.
"There will always be in the back of my mind possibly what a fan might shout if they think there's a dubious decision against their team.
"But hopefully as society is going on as well, if there is a homophobic gesture or comment, there are people around that person who would report it."