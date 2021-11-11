Chesterfield: Man, 76, dies in house fire
A 76-year-old man has died in a house fire in Derbyshire.
Firefighters were called to a property in Sanforth Street, Newbold, Chesterfield at about 05:05 GMT on Wednesday.
The ground floor was "well-alight" when fire crews arrived and the man died at the scene.
A female occupant was rescued from the house by firefighters and taken to hospital for precautionary checks, the fire service said.
A joint police and fire investigation concluded the most probable cause of the fire was accidental and involved electrics.
The fire service said its thoughts and sympathy were with the man's family and it would be providing reassurance in the area.