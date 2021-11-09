BBC News

Yodel: Pair questioned over theft from Derbyshire warehouse

A bag of parcels was reported stolen from the warehouse on Venture Crescent in Alfreton on Monday

Two men have been arrested after parcels were stolen from a delivery firm's warehouse in Derbyshire.

Police said they were called to the Yodel building in Venture Crescent, Alfreton, at about 23:30 GMT on Monday.

Officers were told three men entered through a fire door and stole a bag of parcels before threatening a member of staff who challenged them.

The force said two men, aged in their 20s and 30s and from Derby, had been detained in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information has been urged to make contact.

