Spectacular sunrises snapped over East Midlands
- Published
A fiery sunrise greeted the new week across the East Midlands with red skies witnessed by early risers.
Striking photographs from Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire have been posted on social media.
BBC Weather Watcher ItsBozaDuck showed the view near Bolsover.
The colours of the sunrise reflected in the River Idle, Retford, in a picture posted on Facebook by Dale Robinson.
It wasn't just humans treated to the display near Cropwell Bishop, Nottinghamshire.
Weather Watcher Peter used this pond near Saltby, Leicestershire, to double the stunning effect.
These houses in Derby were silhouetted by the furnace-like start to the morning.
And Maggie T Howlett showed the richness of the colour over East Leake, Nottinghamshire.
