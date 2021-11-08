George Holden: Former children's entertainer jailed for abusing boys
- Published
A former children's entertainer who could not remember the number of victims he assaulted has been jailed for abusing two boys in the 1970s.
George Holden, 88, abused the young boys at trips to his home, a leisure centre and caravan site.
Holden, who worked across the country as an entertainer called Georgie The Clown, was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
Derbyshire Police said Holden caused "untold damage to so many lives".
The force said Holden, of Ashgate Road, Chesterfield, had previously been convicted for sex offences against children in the 1960s and 1980s.
The abuse against the two boys took place at Holden's home, Queen's Park Leisure Centre and at a caravan site in Skegness.
One reported the abuse to police, who launched an investigation.
During inquiries, a second victim spoke of the abuse he suffered.
Holden told officers he had abused a string of young victims, but due to ill health and the length of time, he could not remember the number of children he had committed offences against.
'Systematic abuse'
He was charged and pleaded guilty to 17 offences - 12 counts of indecent assault, two of indecency with a child and three of buggery.
Sgt Ryan McVeigh, of Derbyshire Police, said: "The crimes that Holden committed have left a lasting legacy for which there is no real closure.
"Holden is now 88 years old, and he has lived his life without being held accountable for these crimes, until now.
"He has shown that he is a committed paedophile whose systematic abuse over three decades will have caused untold damage to so many young lives."
In addition to his jail sentence, Holden will spend a year on extended licence after release and remain on the sex offenders register for life.
