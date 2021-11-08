Crane lifts Derby Christmas tree into place before switch-on
A crane has lifted and placed a 45ft (14m) Christmas tree in a city centre ahead of a lights switch-on fronted by former Blue singer Simon Webbe.
The tree, which has come from Solihull, is now standing in Market Place, Derby.
It will be decorated on Monday evening and Tuesday ahead of Webbe's appearance on Saturday.
Derby city councillor Ross McCristal said the authority "can't wait to mark the start of the festive season" at the switch-on.
Richard Roper, from the council, said a team started work on the tree at about 05:00 GMT on Monday.
"Obviously we can't bring a 45ft tree into the city without it being nice and quiet," he said.
Mr Roper said they cordoned the area off before suspending the tree with the crane, dropping it into place and securing it.
Ahead of the switch-on, there will be entertainment from about 15:30, which will include a lantern parade, and dance and theatre performances.
Mr McCristal, cabinet member for leisure, culture, tourism and wellbeing, added: "We'll be bringing the community together in the way Derby does best."
