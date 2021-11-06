Leicestershire Police make appeal over missing girl, 14
- Published
Police say they are "extremely concerned" about the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl.
McKenzie Taylor was last seen in Earl Shilton in Leicestershire on Wednesday evening.
Police said efforts to trace her have been unsuccessful. She might have travelled out of the Leicestershire area, officers believe.
McKenzie has been described as about 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black cropped T-shirt with a sequin Minnie Mouse logo and black leggings with "Calvin" written down the side.
Anyone with information on McKenzie's whereabouts should contact Leicestershire Police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.