Derbyshire road suffers second landslide after heavy rain
A road in Derbyshire will stay closed after its second landslide in under two years following heavy rain.
Lea Road, near Cromford, suffered a landslip in January 2020 and work began this year to fix it.
In May, engineers found the landslip was still moving and had cracked a pipe running underneath, and Derbyshire County Council said inspectors found new slippages on Monday.
It said discussions with contractors and engineers would now take place.
Kewal Singh Athwal, cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said delaying repairs that were set to resume this month "is a bitter disappointment for everyone involved".
"Our engineers are working with specialist contractors to find the best solution to fix this new damage and get this project back on track," he said.
"Unfortunately, the climate is not being kind to us, and the heavy rain over the weekend meant that work we had done was swept away.
"We are doing all we can to find a solution, and as soon as we have a plan and new timescales, we will let local people know."
