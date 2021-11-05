Derbyshire Iron Age gold coin hoard declared as treasure
Five rare Iron Age gold coins found in a field in Derbyshire have been declared as treasure.
The coins, which have stylised wreath and horse patterns, were found in a farmer's field near Whitwell in 2019.
Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard they dated to the 1st Century BC and may have been produced by the Cornovii tribe.
The coins will now be valued before any reward is divided between the landowner and finders.
While the invasion by Romans in 43AD brought large-scale coin use to Britain, the native tribes did produce money but in far smaller quantities.
The court heard Sheffield's Weston Park Museum had expressed an interest in obtaining the hoard.
