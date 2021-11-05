Bennetts: Oldest department store to reopen in Derby as pop-up
A shop that was billed as the "world's oldest department store" prior to its closure in 2019 is to reopen as a pop-up store.
Bennetts, in Derby - which opened as an ironmongers in 1734 - was bought out of administration by local businessman Paul Hurst.
Mr Hurst said he was hoping to reopen a series of smaller stores, with the first one launching later.
He said: "It's great to be back on the high street again."
The shop, branded as Seasons by Bennetts, is due to open on Sadler Gate, in Derby's historical cathedral quarter, close to its former Irongate home.
Mr Hurst said he hoped the Irongate store would reopen but the level of works required for the listed building had slowed progress.
"We are still totally committed to the Irongate store," he said.
"With it being our flagship, we want it to be something really special and we hope to be releasing more information on that in the near future.
"In the meantime, the Sadler Gate store looks amazing."
