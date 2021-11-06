Drones to be used in pet-friendly fireworks show at Mercia Marina
A venue is staging a drone light display instead of its traditional fireworks event.
The display at Mercia Marina, in Derbyshire, will see 20 drones flying in a series of different shapes, colours and patterns, set to music.
Flight Shows, the company behind the technology, said the aim was to create a show that was friendly to both animals and the environment.
The company said it aimed to create a "performance in the sky".
The drones will be operated by two pilots on the ground.
George Chatburn, the company's director, said: "We use the latest drone lighting technology to make large-scale performances in the sky."
The drones are programmed with different movements and colours in advance of the display.
"We upload the path to each drone and it flies to its location and then they all come back and land," Mr Chatburn said.
He added such displays could help mitigate the environmental impact of traditional fireworks.
"Mercia Marina... also wanted something that wouldn't upset the local animals and wildlife and these are perfect for that," he said.
