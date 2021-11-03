Parents pay tribute to daughter who died after Derbyshire crash
The parents of a teenage girl who died after a crash have paid tribute to their daughter.
Phoebe Johnson, 17, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, died following a collision on the A514 near Melbourne at 00:30 BST on 23 October.
Her family said she "was loved by many", adding their pain following her death is "relentless".
A 19-year-old woman, held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released under investigation.
Another 17-year-old girl who was injured in the crash has been discharged from hospital.
In a statement, Nicky and Paul Johnson said: "Phoebe was loved by many and we would like to thank our family and friends for their support, messages, condolences and love at this very difficult time.
"The pain is relentless, but we have found comfort in the people that knew and loved Phoebe."
The arrested woman was believed to have been the driver of the car and sustained "non-serious" injuries, Derbyshire Police added.
The force has continued to appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage that can help their inquiries.
