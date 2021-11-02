Derbyshire Dales: Further bin strikes over pay and conditions halted
- Published
Further bin collection strikes in the Derbyshire Dales have been halted after an agreement was made over pay and conditions.
Staff, employed by the private company Serco, took industrial action for two days in October after bosses submitted a below inflation pay offer.
The GMB union, representing more than 40 workers, said it was effectively a pay cut.
But a new agreement means action later this year and at Christmas is avoided.
The exact hourly rates or percentage pay increase have not been disclosed by either GMB, Serco or Derbyshire Dales District Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
In the summer, before the strike action, it had been disclosed that the average bin lorry driver in the Dales was on £10.82 an hour.
During the first day of strike action at the Longcliffe Depot, Mick Coppin, GMB regional organiser, said Serco had initially offered staff a 1% pay rise, when inflation was 2.2%.
The company increased the offer to 1.75% but had not budged by the time of the strike. Inflation now sits at 3.1%.
Mr Coppin said the agreement was a "landmark win".
"Our members are key workers who worked throughout the pandemic. It's a shame it ever came to this but we are delighted that they have won the reward and recognition they deserve," he said.
Mr Coppin had previously said further strike action had been planned for later in the year, including over Christmas.
Katy Bassett, regional director for Serco Environmental Services, said: "We are delighted to have jointly reached an agreement that meets the needs of our Derbyshire Dales team."
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: "Please note that although industrial action has now ended... there is still a substantial amount of catching up to do."
At a July meeting, councillors agreed to give Serco up to £150,000 to boost pay to between £12 and £17 an hour over the following eight months.
None of the parties involved have disclosed whether drivers will now be paid wages within this agreed banding.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.