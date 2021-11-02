Major A38 project 'could start next year' - National Highways
One of the biggest roads projects in Derbyshire for decades could start next year, National Highways said.
A £250m plan to expand the A38 could see new flyovers and underpasses added to overhaul Derby's traffic system.
The works were granted approval by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps this year, but in July the consent order was quashed by the High Court following a legal challenge over climate concerns.
The Department of Transport is set to re-evaluate the project.
National Highways says it is working on a plan to start construction in a year's time if planning is approved.
"We're confident that the scheme remains the best solution for improving congestion along the A38 in Derby, and we're still planning to deliver the project," it told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We will however need to slow down with our planned activities and work whilst our [consent] application is being reviewed."
Campaigners against the project believe the A38 works would be an environmental disaster for Derby.
The Stop the A38 Expansion group claims it would produce 131,000 tonnes of carbon emissions and see thousands of trees cut down, as well as opening up Derby to "even more unsustainable developments".
It has launched a crowdfunding campaign to cover costs for legal experts to fight its battle against the project, which has raised more than £3,000.