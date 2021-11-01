BBC News

Arrest as fireworks allegedly thrown at properties in Derby

Published
Image source, Derbyshire Police
Image caption, A large group was allegedly throwing fireworks at properties in the West End of Derby

A man has been arrested after allegedly being found with a knife as officers dealt with anti-social behaviour during Halloween in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to reports of a large group throwing fireworks at properties in the West End area.

The group was dispersed and, after a short chase on foot, a man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of of a bladed article.

Police said fireworks were also seized.

Image source, Derbyshire Police
Image caption, Police posted on social media a picture of a knife they said they seized

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.