Two injured in fighting outside Ripley bar

A man and a woman have been injured in what police have described as "large-scale disorder" at a bar in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to Church Street at about 00:30 BST on Sunday to reports of problems inside and outside Crib Bar in Ripley.
Police said it involved a large number of people and a 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both injured and taken to hospital.
A police officer attending the scene was also punched in the head.
