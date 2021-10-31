BBC News

Two injured in fighting outside Ripley bar

Image source, Google
Image caption, A police officer responding to the disorder was punched in the head

A man and a woman have been injured in what police have described as "large-scale disorder" at a bar in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to Church Street at about 00:30 BST on Sunday to reports of problems inside and outside Crib Bar in Ripley.

Police said it involved a large number of people and a 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both injured and taken to hospital.

A police officer attending the scene was also punched in the head.

