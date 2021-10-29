Alfreton: Police watchdog opens inquiry after detained man dies
Police who detained a man who later died were in attendance over suspected drugs offences, it has been revealed.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has opened an inquiry into the death of Chad Allford, who was taken ill at a property in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, on Wednesday.
The IOPC said the investigation would examine "the nature of the interaction" between officers and Mr Allford.
A post-mortem examination is taking place on Friday.
The IOPC said as officers were detaining Mr Allford just before 17:00 BST, he became "seriously unwell".
CPR was performed on the 23-year-old, who was taken by ambulance to hospital where he later died.
Derbyshire Police said they referred themselves to the IOPC, who confirmed they were investigating.
In a statement, the police watchdog said: "We have spoken with family members to explain our role and how the investigation will progress. They will receive regular updates.
"The investigation is examining the nature of the interaction between police officers and Mr Allford, including whether any force was used in his detention, and how his welfare was handled when he became unwell."
A vigil - attended by about 200 people - was held on Thursday evening near to where Mr Allford was detained.
